WATERVILLE – Joyce E. Bane Holt passed away Sept. 7, 2020 in Waterville. She was born in Dexter on Oct. 7, 1935, the daughter of Linwood and Sarah (Snowden) Bane; also the stepdaughter of Winifred Bane and the late Lawrence Brooks. In her early years she lived in Ripley and attended Ripley and Harmony schools. Later she moved to Pittsfield and attended school there graduating in 1953 from MCI.After graduation, Joyce worked for Wright’s Dry Cleaners. She then went to work at Ethan Allen Furniture for 35 years until their closing in 1990. She retired from Pride Manufacturing. She is survived by her son Kevin and wife Denise; granddaughters Ashley Morency and husband Craig and their children Maddilyn and Abbigail, Brittanie Holt and husband Dameko and their children Demarcus, Kalonji and Jahari; much-loved stepmother Winifred Bane; brothers Brian Bane and wife Sharon, Dale Brooks and wife Marlene, sister-in-law Eloise Bane; and many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased Joyce is predeceased by her husband Burley Holt; parents Linwood Bane, Sarah Brooks; stepfather Lawrence Brooks; brothers Rodney Bane, Galen Bane, sister-in-law Colleen Bane. Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.ripostafh.com.

