DETROIT – Linnea E. (Peterson) Walker, 71, died peacefully on Sept. 9, 2020, in Pittsfield.

She was born on May 2, 1949, the daughter of Edward S. and Evelyn May (Jones) Peterson. She was raised in Sebec and graduated from Dexter High School with the class of 1967.

She worked in several woolen mills, Jim’s Peeled Potatoes, and as a CNA at Seton Hospital. She found her passion in being a foster parent for handicap adults and children for 30 years. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Pittsfield and was baptized by Rev. Andrew Gibson.

Linnea had the determination to live as long as she could her own way. She fought a hard battle having many health issues with loved ones by her side.

She is survived by her loyal, loving husband Barry Walker, being together since 1988 and married on June 13, 1997; she was blessed with their son, Joseph Walker and wife Brandi; three children, Jennifer Walker, Rebecca Walker, and Joshua Walker; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Anthony, Courtney, Cody, Abigail, and Gabriel; brother-in-law, Buddy, sisters-in-law, Gloria and Janice; many nieces, nephews, great and great grand.

She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Jackie Day and Shirley Whittaker; brothers, Edward Jr and Russell; and her daughter, Tammy.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

