STARKS – Mary “Janey” (Crowner) Hughgill, 82, of Starks, Maine and Rindge, NH passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in Skowhegan.

She was born on May 3, 1938 in South Weymoth, Massachusetts, a daughter of Truman Crowner and Hazel (Burns) Crowner. The family moved to Rindge, NH where they made their home for many years when Janey was just a little girl. About the time she started to attend high school they moved to Jaffrey, NH where she attended Conant High School and graduated the Class of 1956. During her high school years she was a star cheerleader And very active with different activities.

During the summer vacation she worked at a half way house for the elite on Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey, NH. In her time there she met many famous people and got to know some of them very well. On August 11, 1956 she married the love of her life Robert “Bob” Hughgill of Rindge, NH in Jaffrey, NH. They shared 64 amazing years together. They had eight children together. Unfortunately, four of them passed away to early in life.

In her younger years, Janey worked for Raytheon Missile System Division in Lowell, Mass. where she was an inspector. She retired in 1989.

The family decided to spend their retirement years in Starks to see if “the way that life should be” lived up to its reputation. She enjoyed the peaceful laid back atmosphere her small community provided. Janey and Bob joined Calvary Pentecostal in Madison in the early 90’s. She joined the church’s Jail Ministry outreach for Somerset County headed by Frank Morse. This was something she truly cared about and would never miss a day even if there was a snow storm. They also attended the Log Cabin Church a sister church to Calvary where they attended services for over ten years until Janey’s health declined.

Janey had an adventurous side. She loved going snow mobiling in the winter. She loved her flower garden and she was an avid bird watcher. She knew every bird that flew into their yard and knew what time of the year they would start returning and when they would fly south for the winter.

She is survived by her loving husband Bob Hughgil; their four children Robert Jr, Glenn, Deborah and Timothy Hughgill; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; and four children Gary, Allen, Shelia and Sheri Hughgill.

There will be a funeral service outside at Calvary Pentecostal in Madison on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery in Rindge, NH at 1 p.m.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Crystal, Jasmine and Betsy for the care and attention that you provided Janey during her time at Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center. Also, A special thank you to Dr. Eric, nurse Sarah and the other nurses on the Special Care Unit at Redington Fairview General Hospital for your care and compassion during Janey’s last day’s.

As Janey would say “SHABOOM SHABOOM”!

