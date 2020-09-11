AUGUSTA – Theresa Gregoire Lapointe, 90, passed away, on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her home with her family by her side after a brief illness. Theresa was born in Augusta on June 11, 1930, the daughter of the late Alphonse and Marie (Turcotte) Gregoire.

Theresa married the love of her life, Normand R. Lapointe, Sr., on Sept. 5, 1950. Together they celebrated 65 years of marriage before Normand’s death in 2016. Together they raised five wonderful children.

Theresa loved gardening and had beautiful flower gardens. She enjoyed quilting, reading and watching scary movies with her grandson Ethan. Theresa’s happy place was her summer home on 3-Mile Pond where the family gathered, and she would watch the moon rise over the lake while listening to loons the call.

Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Normand R. Lapointe, Sr.; son, Normand R. Lapointe, Jr., son-in-law Ernie Warren; brothers Florian Gregoire, Conrad Gregoire and sister Anita Quirion.

She is survived by daughters, Joyce Lapointe of Augusta and companion Wes “Sonny” Kimball, Margaret “Peggy” Lord and husband Tim of Augusta, Linda Lapointe of Augusta and Vinalhaven and Elsie St. Onge and husband Robert of Augusta, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Nutting Lapointe of Vassalboro.

Theresa was the last living grandparent of her eight grandchildren, Bo Garside and wife Lori, Tim Lord and wife Jen, Laura Lord Bower and husband Adam, Jessica Turcotte and fiancé Ryan Grimes, Joshua Turcotte, Roger Lapointe, Ethan Warren and wife Jess and Andrew Lapointe and wife Alexandria.

Theresa was blessed with six great-grandchildren, Selena Garside, Alex Bower, Hannah Lord, Josephine Turcotte, Luke Lord and Callum Grimes. Theresa also leaves behind her faithful pets Oliver, Mildred and Edna.

The family would like to give a special Thank You to Dr. Laura Caron, Beacon Hospice, nurse Cheryl Quirrion, Catherine Pushee, Hospice Aide Deb Vogel and Dot Michaud.

With strict adherence to CDC guidelines of personal distancing and wearing of masks, friends and family may visit on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Burial and a graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at noon at the Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Rd., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Theresa’s name to:

Pope Memorial

Humane Society

25 Buttermilk Ln.

Thomaston, ME 04861

Guest Book