WATERVILLE — Spanish Masses will return to Notre Dame Church on 116 Silver St., at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.

Following that celebration, Spanish Masses will be offered at 12:15 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of each month at the church, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Maine.

The new Masses in Waterville add to a growing list of opportunities for those served by the Diocese of Portland’s Hispanic Ministry. Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life.

Spanish Masses are celebrated every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, at 65 Mellen St. in Portland. Every other Friday evening, the church hosts a Spanish Holy Hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. To make a prayer intention in advance, call 207-653-5609. Those in attendance must wear masks.

A Spanish Mass also is celebrated and live streamed at 6 p.m. each Saturday from the Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul in Lewiston on the Prince of Peace Parish Facebook page at facebook.com/PrinceOfPeaceME, or at princeofpeace.me, and on YouTube. Participants can attend the Mass in person after registering online at princeofpeace.me.

If you or someone you know might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, call Sister Patricia Pora at 207-615-2522 or Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., at 207-777-1200.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: