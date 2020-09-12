WATERVILLE — With students heading back to school, the Alfond Youth & Community Center at 125 North St. has announced the reopening of pool classes, Pickleball, Pee Wee soccer and more, according to a news release from the center.

As more activities and facilities become available, the center still requires the following safety measures:

• Masks/face coverings required entrance screening;

• capacity limitations per program area;

• increased cleaning and disinfecting; and

• hand sanitizer stations throughout.

To view the full list of safety precautions/regulations, visit clubaycc.org/covid-19-regulations.

Per requests and just in time for re-opening of its locker rooms, the following enhancements were completed:

• Expanded adult changing area;

• installed new counter tops; and

• installed new touchless sinks.

Within the next few weeks the following additions will be completed:

• Expanded benches; and

• additional lockers.

Pickleball is back, games will take place from 8 a.m. to noon in Gym 2 and 8-10 a.m. in Gym 3 Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and from 8 a.m. to noon in Gyms 2 and 3 on Thursdays.

Fall 1 classes have started: Swimming — parent/child, swim lessons, and aqua aerobics; karate — Lil Dragons, youth Kobudo, and tween/adult; football, Pre-K to sixth grade; cheer, third to sixth grade; and soccer — pee wee 4 to 7 years.

The following aqua aerobics, MMD and life guard classes are now available: water aerobics I and II, Aqua Fitness; Mid Maine Dolphins, schedule a tryout with Coach Kyle or Colin; and lifeguard class, lifeguard instructor class, three-day classes this September.

Free healthy living classes are available to all AYCC members. Because of the partnership between the AYCC and MaineGeneral Medical Center all of our members may register for and attend the following Prevention & Healthy Living Classes:

Cardio strength training, diabetes prevention education, healthy eating 101, living well for better health, Tai Chi for health, and yoga infused stretching.

All day and after school childcare is available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at four locations. Registrations for childcare are still being accepted at the AYCC, Camp Tracy and Regional School Unit 18 (Williams and Atkins elementary schools).

Choices include: School day hours 7:30 a.m-2:15 p.m.; after school hours 2:15-5:30 p.m.; and full day 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Other AYCC events scheduled include: Unified Champion Club fall activities, 3-Week Hiking Challenge, and member wellness classes, programs, small group and personal training.

For detailed information, visit clubaycc.org or call the center at 207-873-0684.

