AUGUSTA – Isabelle Lebel Rollins passed away on Sept., 5, 2020 at CMGH Hospice Unit, at Glenridge with her daughter’s by her side.Isabelle was born Jan. 4, 1932 in Augusta to Albert and Melvinea Lebel. Her mom passed away days after giving birth. Isabelle was raised by her father, his brother Abby Joseph Lebel and wife Laura Madore Lebel. Isabelle had fond gratitude toward her family who loved and raised her.Isabelle attended Hallowell grade schools and high school at Saint Joseph’s Academy for Women in Portland. She graduated with highest honors. She continued her education at Forthsyth School of Dental Hygiene part of Tuffs University in Boston, and graduated with highest honors, an a Associates in Dental Hygiene Science in 1952. She also learned the card game of Bridge at Forthsyth which she enjoyed for many years.Isabelle married the love of her life, William K. Rollins Jr., from Gardiner on Dec. 26, 1951 at Sacred Heart Church in Hallowell on a day of one of Hallowell’s biggest snow storms. Due to bad traveling and a flat tire the newlyweds held up in Portland instead of Boston and listened to the Lone…. Ranger ….on the radio.The couple first lived in Fort Benning, Ga. and after their first born, “Georgia Peach”, they returned to Hallowell in 1953. She worked for Dr. Robert Patenaude Sr. for over 40 years. She adored his family and was recognized as a stella hygienists by them! Till her death people recognized her as “you’re the woman who cleaned my teeth”. She loved her profession and passionately promoted it speaking at area high schools and service organizations.She and husband Bill enjoyed exploring America and parts of Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Canada in their retirement years, as well as training and raising their best buddy, Viking, a talented Black Lab. She enjoyed her skiing days with the “Rangeley Gang” and her sunny days with the North Fort Meyers condo community for over 25 seasons.She is survived by her devoted daughters, Debra Rollins of Augusta, and Delores “Dee-Dee” Rollins of Washington, Vt. and her lifelong friend, Cynthia Fuller of California.The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to all staff at CMGH and their Hospice Unit at Glenridge for their compassion and professionalism.There will be a graveside tribute on Oct. 3, at 10:00 am, at the Hallowell Cemetery.Funeral arrangements are by Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comDonations can be made to:Manchester Community Church21 Readfield Rd. Manchester, ME 04351 or:Kennebec ValleyHumane Society10 Pet Haven Ln.Augusta ME, 04330

