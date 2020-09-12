PITTSTON – Michelle L. Choate, 25, of Pittston, died at home in her sleep on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. She was born in Lewiston on May 22, 1995, the daughter of Rodney and Laura (Bryant) Choate.

Michelle graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 2014. At school she was always the first to want to help someone else. If someone was feeling sick or sad, she would do her best to make them smile. She loved the outdoors, taking long walks, camping, snowmobiling, four wheeling and much more. She loved her chocolate lab Maggie and always came home to visit her whenever possible.

Michelle was a beautiful young woman with caring eyes, a smile to match, and a laugh that was infectious. Michelle had a very big heart, and was a true people person. She was known as the family chatterbox, whether in person or on the phone. She loved to cook from time to time, not always following the recipes, yet somehow still made whatever it was delicious. Michelle really enjoyed riding on the back of her Dad’s motorcycle which she recently did, dressed head to toe in her new camo outfit, with a smile stretching ear to ear. Michelle loved young children, especially babies, and liked to cradle them to sleep and help out anyway she could. She was often called the baby whisperer, and was beyond proud to be “Auntie Michelle”.

Michelle is survived by her parents, Rodney and Laura Choate of Pittston; her older brother Mike Ladner and his wife Libby, and their son Marco of Pittston; her older brother Mark Ladner and his wife Sadie, their children Elaina, Elliot, Emily, and Ethan of South Gardiner; her older sister April Pease, her husband Bruce and son Nikoli of Bath. She is also survived by many extended family members.

Michelle’s parents would like to extend their gratitude to everyone that knew and guided her towards adulthood. She will deeply missed, by all who knew her.

There will be a graveside service at the Riverside Cemetery in Pittston on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 1pm.

There will be a graveside service at the Riverside Cemetery in Pittston on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 1pm.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine.

