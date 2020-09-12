OAKLAND – Wayne Carvell Ladd, 80, of Oakland, passed away Sept. 4, 2020, at Maine Medical Center in Portland after struggling with dementia for several years.He was born in Waterville, March 30, 1940, the son of the late Beecher and Virginia (Murray) Ladd, Sr. Wayne graduated from Waterville High School, class of 1958.He married Marilyn Vincent on Oct. 17, 1964 at Getchell Street Baptist Church in Waterville, where he was a member.Wayne was employed as a machinist at Maine Central Railroad for 40 years, retiring in 2002. He served as Vice President and Treasurer of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) District 719, Lodge 409. Wayne was predeceased by his parents; brother Lewis, and sister Paula. He is survived by wife Marilyn; daughters Beth Medema (Ed) of Mukilteo, Wash.; Terri Suchar (Russell) of Pittston; brother Beecher Phillip Ladd, Jr. of Pittsfield, sister-in-law Margo Vincent of Waterville; grandchildren Joel, Corey, Rebecca, Evan, Luke and Sarah Suchar of Pittston; Aunt Miriam Ladd of Belgrade; nephews and niece; and several cousins.Wayne enjoyed several outdoor activities such as bicycling, canoeing, and cross-country skiing. The family greatly appreciates the care and support given by Maine-ly Elder Care, and the nurses, doctors, and spiritual care staff at Maine Medical Center.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers, or a charity of your choice.A committal service will be held at Southside Cemetery in Skowhegan on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m., followed by an ice cream social at the Coburn Park gazebo on Water Street in Skowhegan.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers or a charity of your choice

