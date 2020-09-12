A 31-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Sebago on Friday night, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Aaron Lusk, of Standish, was driving a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Convene Road. A few minutes after noon, his vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch, ejecting him.

Lusk was taken to Bridgton Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he later died at Central Maine Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said in a news release later on Friday.

Lusk was wearing a helmet, and speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, authorities said. An investigation is ongoing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: