A 31-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Sebago on Friday night, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.
Aaron Lusk, of Standish, was driving a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Convene Road. A few minutes after noon, his vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch, ejecting him.
Lusk was taken to Bridgton Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he later died at Central Maine Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said in a news release later on Friday.
Lusk was wearing a helmet, and speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, authorities said. An investigation is ongoing.
