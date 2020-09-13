My job sometimes required me to testify to the Maine Legislature. This taught me that the most effective legislators were those who listen carefully to all, find common ground, and ensure that proposed legislation is cost effective and addresses a real problem.

I have known Chris Hamilton for many years. Getting to know Chris taught me that he has the curiosity, experience, knowledge of Maine, and respect for everyone to be such an effective legislator. Please join me in voting for Chris Hamilton to represent District 88 in the Maine House.

Carole Cifrino
Whitefield

