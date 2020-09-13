My job sometimes required me to testify to the Maine Legislature. This taught me that the most effective legislators were those who listen carefully to all, find common ground, and ensure that proposed legislation is cost effective and addresses a real problem.
I have known Chris Hamilton for many years. Getting to know Chris taught me that he has the curiosity, experience, knowledge of Maine, and respect for everyone to be such an effective legislator. Please join me in voting for Chris Hamilton to represent District 88 in the Maine House.
Carole Cifrino
Whitefield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: Sanford mayor’s comments a warning for everyone
-
J.P. Devine
J.P. Podcast: Another birthday, and I’m still here
-
Letters to the Editor
‘Panic’ letter wrong on COVID response
-
Letters to the Editor
Voting is our superpower
-
Opinion
The Maine Millennial: Grief will tell you if you are a ‘Firework’ or a ‘Leaky Tire’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.