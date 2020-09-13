It is easy for me to understand why letters grateful for Sen. Shenna Bellows keep finding their way to you.
Much appreciated are the occasions when her associates called to check on us during this coronavirus quarantine period. My calls to Sen. Bellows requesting names of persons who could assist me in helping others have been successful.
Sen. Bellows’ obvious concern through her involvement with the Holocaust and Human Rights Center at UMA is a further example of her desire to be part of the solutions. These still are times when we must never forget history’s ugly happenings and learn from those hates still separating too many of us from one another.
We in Senate District 14 are fortunate to have someone like Sen. Bellows representing us so competently.
Lawrence E. Merckens
Manchester
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Sanford mayor’s comments a warning for everyone
-
J.P. Devine
J.P. Podcast: Another birthday, and I’m still here
-
Letters to the Editor
‘Panic’ letter wrong on COVID response
-
Letters to the Editor
Voting is our superpower
-
Opinion
The Maine Millennial: Grief will tell you if you are a ‘Firework’ or a ‘Leaky Tire’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.