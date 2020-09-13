It is easy for me to understand why letters grateful for Sen. Shenna Bellows keep finding their way to you.

Much appreciated are the occasions when her associates called to check on us during this coronavirus quarantine period. My calls to Sen. Bellows requesting names of persons who could assist me in helping others have been successful.

Sen. Bellows’ obvious concern through her involvement with the Holocaust and Human Rights Center at UMA is a further example of her desire to be part of the solutions. These still are times when we must never forget history’s ugly happenings and learn from those hates still separating too many of us from one another.

We in Senate District 14 are fortunate to have someone like Sen. Bellows representing us so competently.

Lawrence E. Merckens

Manchester

