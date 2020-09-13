We at Hallowell Pride Alliance are happy to support Maureen AuCoin for mayor of Hallowell this November. She has the professional and personal life experience to represent our community well as we move through the present challenges facing our city.

Throughout her time working for the city of Hallowell, she has remained a compassionate ear with the knowledge and passion to help constituents feel heard. As an organization promoting diversity and advocating for marginalized people, we are grateful to see a candidate that can represent a voice that is under represented by Hallowell’s present administration.

This has become more magnified through the recent pandemic, during which AuCoin has persistently advocated for the need to attend to racial disparities, housing concerns, food insecurities, mental health issues and financial strains experienced by individuals and businesses. Her commitment to all citizens is evident and worthy of the title of mayor.

We hope that others will join us this Nov. 3 in voting for Maureen AuCoin to lead our great little city of Hallowell.

April Fenton

president

Hallowell Pride Alliance

