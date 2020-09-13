ALBION – Albert Arthur Brockway, 78, of Albion, passed away at Togus VA hospital, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 after a long illness.

Born in Albion on July 9, 1942, the son of Fred and Helen (Higgins) Brockway. He attended McDonald’s one room schoolhouse until fourth grade, Albion Elementary, Besse High School and earned his high school diploma from the American Correspondence school.

He served in the Army from 1966-1968. After returning from Vietnam, he married Margaret Mary Gilbert in September 1968, built their home, worked at Keyes Fiber and later designed, built and operated his own sawmill. Albert and Margaret were married 40 years and raised three children on the family homestead.

Albert was proud of the house he built on the foundation of his childhood home. He also enjoyed raising and training steers, spending time at home with his family, visiting over great food, was active in his church communities for many years and liked ‘coasting easy’ and reminiscing in his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and two sisters, Laura (Rood) and Ruth.

He is survived by his children, Kristie (Davis), Keith (and Alison), and Daniel; five grandsons, Toby and Caleb Davis, Trevor, Carter and Myles Brockway; four brothers, Bradley (Pam), Harry (Norraine), Guy and Dennis (Sheila), three sisters, Thelma (Norton Webber), Blanch (Alan Nutting) and Carrie (David Wriglesworth); and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Albion. A reception will follow at The Big Red Barn, 701 Neck Road, South China. Lunch will be served.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

