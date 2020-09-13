WHITEFIELD – Harold Everett Dauphin, 75, born at his parents home in Bath, Dec. 11, 1944, passed away peacefully at his home in Whitefield with his wife and family at his side on Sept. 6, 2020.

He was predeceased by his father, Eugene O. Dauphin Jr. of Bath.

Survived by his adoring wife, Kathy Whittaker Dauphin after 40 years of marriage. Also survived by his mother, Cynthia M. (Eaton) Dauphin of Bath; son, Joseph Dauphin of Phippsburg and daughter, Vicki Bangs of Sabattus; grandsons, Colby Dauphin, Joey Dauphin, Brady Bangs and Landon Bangs; brothers, Maurice Dauphin of Phippsburg and Donald Dauphin of Bath, sisters, Mary Fournier of West Bath, Judy Nickerson of North Bath; and many nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Morse High School in Bath in 1965.

He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam war, winning many medals serving as crew chief on a helicopter.

After returning home he got his pilot’s license, purchased his own plane and became a private pilot.

He served on the Bath Fire Dept. until a heart attack forced his early retirement.

He was known as a master mechanic who could fix anything. He always loved doing things that made other people happy.

He was the ultimate optimist: Always seeing the good in people, and in life.

After living in Bath for many years, Harold and Kathy bought their dream home in Whitefield, overlooking the Sheepscot River. It had been Harolds lifelong dream to live in Whitefield.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He loved animals, especially his devoted dogs who were always in his lap.

His family meant the world to him and he was happiest when in their company.

He made friends easily and was often surrounded by them. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced.

