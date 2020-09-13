AUGUSTA — The United Way of Kennebec Valley will kick off its 2020 campaign Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive. The community-wide event is free and open to the public, but because of limited space, all attendees are required to register in advance, according to a news release from UWKV.

For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/united-way-campaign-kickoff-drive-in-tickets-116870136725.

A food and basic needs collection drive to support several local nonprofits will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. Items needed include: non-perishable food, toilet paper, toothpaste, bar soap, and other toiletries. Just drive-through and drop off your items any time during this window.

The parking lot will open at 5 p.m. with the program starting at 6 p.m. Food trucks will be on-site, but alcohol will not be permitted. Masks will be required while outside of your vehicle or assigned parking space.

Donations to UWKV will be accepted at the drive-in entrance and throughout the event. With any donation, attendees will receive a complimentary movie snack pack, complete with popcorn, candy, and drinks. The following food trucks will be on-site: Pinky’s D’s Poutine, Salty Dog BBQ, and Ye Olde English Fish & Chips.

So, clean out that COVID-19 stockpile and join us for a night of fun. The capacity is 200 cars.

The COVID Stockpile Donation Drive-Through will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. in North Wing parking lot.

The parking lot will open for the kickoff event at 5 p.m. in the main parking lot; o entrance after 6 p.m.

The Campaign Kickoff presentation followed by Disney’s “Up” begins at 6 p.m.

Note: There will be an opportunity to leave after the United Way presentation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: