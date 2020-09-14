All candidate endorsement letters submitted after Labor Day are limited to 150 words. All other letters are limited to 300 words.
To submit, go here or send to: [email protected] Election-related letters must be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
