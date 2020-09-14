Maine reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and no additional deaths.

The numbers reflect an uptick in overall trends, as the seven-day daily average was 30.4 on Monday, the highest since late June, when the seven-day average was around 40. During the pandemic’s peak in late May, Maine’s seven-day average was in the low 50s, and the low point so far was about 14 per day in early August.

Overall, Maine has reported 4,903 cases and 136 deaths. York County, which has had several recent outbreaks, reported 11 new cases on Monday, while Cumberland County, the state’s most populous, had five new cases.

On Saturday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the number of cases linked to an Aug. 31 funeral and reception in the Sanford area has increased to 10. The funeral took place outdoors at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, and the reception occurred indoors and outdoors at Sanford American Legion Post 19 on Main Street in Springvale.

The Maine CDC said that attendees of the following Sanford social clubs on the following dates should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and call their health provider to determine whether they should be tested:

• Sanford Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9935 on Hutchenson Street from Aug. 24 to the present

• Lafayette Social Club on Winter Street between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2

• Wolves Club on High Street from Aug. 26 to the present

• Sanford Elks Lodge on Elm Street from Sept. 3 to the present

• Amvets Sanford Post 3 on School Street from Aug. 26 to the present

And attendees of the Springvale Social Club from Sept. 1 to the present should also take the same precautions, the Maine CDC said.

Other York County locations where outbreaks have been identified include the York County Jail, Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford, the Sanford Fire Department and Seal Rock Health Care nursing home in Saco.

Some of the outbreaks have been linked to an Aug. 7 wedding in East Millinocket and reception in Millinocket in early August that was attended by a York County Jail employee. The pastor at Calvary Baptist Church officiated at the wedding. The Millinocket outbreak is linked to 161 cases statewide and five deaths.

