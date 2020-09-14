OAKLAND — Out of an abundance of caution related to the coronavirus pandemic, Oakland’s Kingdom Life Church has canceled its 2020 Tenacious Love conference, planned for later this month.

Scheduled for Sept. 24 through Sept. 27, the conference was planned as an in-person gathering, with modified safety regulations.

“We regret to announce that TL has been canceled due to ongoing state regulations and safety concerns,” the staff at Kingdom Life Church wrote on the church’s Facebook page. “Ticket holders have been emailed, notified, and refunded.”

Senior Pastor Jamie Dixon posted a five-minute Facebook video last week and sent the Morning Sentinel a lengthy announcement about safety precautions. In that announcement, Dixon wrote canceling the conference was not out of the question. Dixon said the event would comply with the the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention’s 50-person limit for indoor gatherings, religious services included.

The Morning Sentinel’s attempts to contact Kingdom Life Church were not returned Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

