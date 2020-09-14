OAKLAND — Out of an abundance of caution related to the coronavirus pandemic, Oakland’s Kingdom Life Church has canceled its 2020 Tenacious Love conference, planned for later this month.
Scheduled for Sept. 24 through Sept. 27, the conference was planned as an in-person gathering, with modified safety regulations.
“We regret to announce that TL has been canceled due to ongoing state regulations and safety concerns,” the staff at Kingdom Life Church wrote on the church’s Facebook page. “Ticket holders have been emailed, notified, and refunded.”
Senior Pastor Jamie Dixon posted a five-minute Facebook video last week and sent the Morning Sentinel a lengthy announcement about safety precautions. In that announcement, Dixon wrote canceling the conference was not out of the question. Dixon said the event would comply with the the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention’s 50-person limit for indoor gatherings, religious services included.
The Morning Sentinel’s attempts to contact Kingdom Life Church were not returned Monday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Skowhegan American Legion Post 16, Auxiliary to hold fundraiser Sept. 19
-
Local & State
Oakland’s Kingdom Life Church cancels Tenacious Love conference
-
Election 2020
Biden assembles legal team, anticipating court challenges in divisive 2020 election
-
Nation & World
Astronomers see possible hints of life in Venus’s clouds
-
Sports
Djokovic says he learned a ‘big lesson’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.