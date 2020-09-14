LEWISTON — After receiving word Sunday that one of its students had tested positive for COVID-19, St. Dominic Academy officials closed the Lewiston campus temporarily. The campus teaches pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
According to school officials, any student who may have had close contact with the student who tested positive will now quarantine for 14 days. The families of those students have been contacted individually, and all school families were notified of the situation via email on Sunday, officials said.
In a statement from the school Sunday, officials said custodial services have disinfected and sanitized all areas of the campus to prepare for the campus’s reopening.
This story will be updated.
