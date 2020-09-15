AUGUSTA — Police arrested two men — one from Augusta, the other from New York — after finding drugs in an Augusta apartment, according to a release from the department.
William Stephenson, 33, of Augusta, and Paul Greene, 21, of Manhattan, New York, were both arrested and charged Monday with two counts each of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.
Augusta police, with assistance from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police, Homeland Security and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, acting on a search warrant, searched apartment 111 at 33 Stone St. on Monday.
They found about 210 grams of crack cocaine, 48 grams of fentanyl/heroin, and money police believe to be connected to illegal drug trafficking, according the Augusta police news release.
Both suspects were taken to Kennebec County jail.
Greene, who was also charged with criminal forfeiture, had bail set at $75,000, while bail for Stephenson was set at $50,000.
