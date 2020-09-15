WORCESTER, Mass. — Three local students have been named to 2020 spring semester first honors dean’s list at Clark University.
They include Kaitlyn DeBlois of Montville, Eleanor C. Hodgkin of Manchester, and Anna M. Pellerin of Winslow.
To be eligible for first honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3.
