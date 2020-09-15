WORCESTER, Mass. — Three local students have been named to 2020 spring semester second honors dean’s list at Clark University.

They are Nathan V. Huynh of Augusta, Ashley T. Hebert of Oakland, and Caleb J. Sacks of Palermo.

To be eligible for second honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3.

