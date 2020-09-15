HALLOWELL — Goodrich-Caldwell American Legion Post 6 seeks donations for its benefit lawn sale scheduled from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at 114 Second St.; no televisions or clothing please.

Proceeds will benefit the legion’s community programs.

To have donated items picked up, call Don Garrison at 207-491-0128, Larry Auger at 207-458-6267, Lew Gipson at 207-592-5685 or Carroll Whitman at 207-622-7253.

