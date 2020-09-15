Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield is offering a Flex Start Semester, beginning Monday, Sept. 21, for students who either missed the beginning of the fall 2020 semester or would like to get a jumpstart on their spring semester courses, according to a news release from the college.
Flex Start courses, running from Sept. 21 to Dec. 12, offer a shorter course term as an opportunity to fit into a wider range of student schedules.
To view a full list of courses available, visit kvcc.me.edu.
For more information, or to apply, visit kvcc.me.edu or email [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Maine reports 18 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death
-
Nation & World
Louisville to pay millions to Breonna Taylor’s mom, reform police
-
Nation & World
Hurricane Sally slows, with potentially deadly storm surge and flooding for the Gulf Coast
-
Community
KVCC to offer Flex Start semester beginning Sept. 21
-
Community
Online Farm to Easel Invitational Art Auction to begin Sept. 17