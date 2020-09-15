Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield is offering a Flex Start Semester, beginning Monday, Sept. 21, for students who either missed the beginning of the fall 2020 semester or would like to get a jumpstart on their spring semester courses, according to a news release from the college.

Flex Start courses, running from Sept. 21 to Dec. 12, offer a shorter course term as an opportunity to fit into a wider range of student schedules.

To view a full list of courses available, visit kvcc.me.edu.

For more information, or to apply, visit kvcc.me.edu or email [email protected].

