Maine reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and one additional death.

The 18 cases are lower than recent trends, as Maine has experienced four days in the past week with 30 or more cases, driven by a surge in cases in York County. York County had nine of the 18 cases reported on Tuesday, while Cumberland County, Maine’s most populous county, had two COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, will brief the media at 2 p.m.

York County outbreaks include the York County Jail, Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford, the Sanford Fire Department, the Lafayette Club and the Sanford American Legion.

On Monday, the Maine CDC announced that the number of cases connected to an Aug. 7 wedding and reception in the Millinocket area has risen to 176, after more cases were discovered at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison.

Retesting at the Madison nursing home found another 11 cases of COVID-19, which increases the case count for that outbreak investigation to 39, including 24 residents and 15 staff, Robert Long, Maine CDC spokesman, said in a statement.

Five people have died in connection with the wedding and reception, and four were Maplecrest residents.

The Millinocket-area wedding and reception also have been linked to an outbreak at York County Jail started by a jail employee who attended the wedding.

Since the pandemic began, 4,918 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Maine and 137 deaths.

In response to the York County outbreaks, the University of Maine System is ramping up testing and screening efforts at its facilities. The system anticipates testing about 700 students and employees at five southern Maine locations, including 400 at University of Southern Maine campuses in Portland and Gorham and the University of Maine School of Law in Portland. The testing is part of a previously approved $6 million effort devoted to strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on system campuses.

The expanded testing also will be conducted at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s Springvale office and the University of Maine at Augusta’s Saco center.

