NORRIDGEWOCK – Daniel James Worthley passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020, at Gosnell Hospice Home in Scarborough, Maine. Daniel was born on November 19, 1988, to Lisa Worthley and Ronald Meyer. Daniel is survived by his brothers, Dylan Meyer and Nick Rice, as well as a sister, McKenzie Carlow.

Daniel spent much of his life with his grandparents, Carlton and Jean Worthley in Norridgewock. Spending time with them was the most important thing in his life. He and his grandfather were inseparable most of the time.

Daniel was an avid sports fan who loved the Alabama Crimson Tide. He could recite the stats from most sports teams off the top of his head. Football, basketball, and baseball were his favorites.

Daniel enjoyed spending time with family and will be missed by all. He is also survived by his aunts and their spouses, Karla and Dana Jordan of Madison, Dee Summers of Norridgewock, Karen and John Barnes of Chesterville, Maine and Kristy and Jason Hilton of Mercer, Maine. Daniel is also survived by his great aunt and uncle, Bonnie and Wayne Luce of Norridgewock, who he thought the world of. Daniel has many cousins that he also loved very much.

Daniel was a kind, gentle soul who enjoyed a good laugh and a cold beer. His cheerful smile and loving presence will be missed but we know he is in a better place and will see him again.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Sunset View Cemetery, Norridgewock.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Anyone wishing to make donations on Daniel’s behalf can be made to Barbara Bush Children’s Center at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine or to Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine or any charity of choice.

