RANDOLPH – Thomas Philip Brown, 74, of Randolph, Maine, passed away September 11, 2020, at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, after a 30-year battle with heart and lung disease.

He was born January 24, 1946, to Floyd S. Brown and Annie E. Lord in Seboeis Train Station, Maine

He was a parishioner of the Catholic Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus in Ellsworth.

Tom was an avid muscle car collector, and enjoyed working on and restoring his cars He also enjoyed

wood working, model cars, restoring his ancestors’ headstone memorials on various travels to Cape Breton and around Maine, trace the family history of his wife and family.

He worked for Rossi Construction, Nyman Fruit, Merrill’s BlueBerry and Apple Farms, retiring in 1991

He was predeceased by his Father Floyd, Mother Annie, stepfather Neilson, brothers Russell, John, Neil and sister Nancy Scott.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Jeannie Mclean; sons, Shawn and Thomas Brown of Randolph; daughter, Karole and her husband Mike Bowlds, of Gray; brothers, Terry Waite and wife Gail of Trenton, Leslie Waite and wife Julie of Eastbrook; sisters Linda Kidder and family of Sullivan, Pamela Waite of Ellsworth, Sue Hardison and husband Todd of Surry, and Carmen Ashworth and husband Tommy, of Indiana. Grandchildren are Nathan Bracy, Autumn Bracy, Sasha Brown, Kaitlyn Ayer and her husband, Scott Ayer, and Aurian Brown. Great Grandchildren are Aiden, Dyllan, Deklan and Elizabeth Lennon, and Delilah Ayer. He also leaves behind various and numerous nieces and nephews d great nieces and great nephews.

No services will be held at this time, due to pandemic restrictions.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The American Heart and

Lung Association.

