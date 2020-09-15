FARMINGDALE – Christopher A. Fogg, 54, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Sept. 12, 2020 at Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. He was born in Peterborough, NH, on April 4, 1966 the son of George L. Fogg and Katherine (McHugh) Long.Chris grew up in New Ipswich, NH, and attended Mascenic Regional High School. Dubbed “the jock” by his family, he played baseball and many sports. He was always up for an adventure and lived in Florida and California before settling back in New England. It was there he began a long career in hospitality and tourism that culminated with leadership positions at the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, Bar Harbor Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Maine Tourism Association, where he most recently served as CEO. Chris became an expert in his field and loved the work?especially meeting and working with business owners across the state. Living in Maine, Chris developed a passion for golf and snowmobiling and forged new and life-changing friendships through those outings. He had an itch to travel and had fond memories of trips to China, Alaska and the Dominican Republic.Always one to march to the beat of his own drum with determination, Chris made his own timeline in life. In his 40s he married his beloved wife, Erin (Hitchcock) Fogg?her practical nature balanced his spontaneity, and his sense of humor balanced her matter-of-fact approach to life. Deep into his career he proudly earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst after having earlier received an associate’s degree. He became a father later than most of his peers, but it served him well, as he had so much experience to share with the two joys of his life: his sons Isaac “Ike” and Lincoln Fogg. To his delight, the boys love sports as much as Chris did and they became inseparable in their passion for professional hockey, golf, baseball and football. He enjoyed coaching their baseball teams. Because of the pandemic, Chris spent the last six months of his life with the boys. He taught his sons to golf and enjoyed playing 18 holes day after day?they made memories to last a lifetime. He will forever be remembered as a devoted husband, a fun-loving and trouble-instigating dad, a carefree little brother, a lover of animals?especially his dogs?and a respected and hard-working professional. Chris was predeceased by his parents, and by a sister, Kimberlee Fogg. He is survived by his wife and sons of Farmingdale, ME; one brother, Terence Fogg (Cheryl Weeks) of Rindge, NH; two sisters: Monica (David) Lemaire, and Pamela (Tom) Small, both of Shapleigh, ME; his in-laws, many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and important friends from every stage of his life.Public visiting hours are scheduled from 6-8 p.m. on Friday Sept. 18, 2020 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Face masks and social distancing are in effect. Limit of 50 people inside at one time. Due to COVID-19, a private invitation-only celebration of life will be held at a later date.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.An account has been created to support Chris’ sons in their future endeavors.Contributions can bemade payable to: Fogg Family Memorial Fund and be mailed to:Erin Fogg 50 School House Dr.,Farmingdale, ME 04344 or c/o Kennebec Savings Bank1 Northern Ave. Farmingdale, ME 04344

