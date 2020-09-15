FAIRFIELD – Eunice is once again in the arms of her beloved Lucien and she has seen the face of God!!! Eunice Closson Michaud passed away on Sept. 9, 2020 at her residence at the age of 88. She was born in Vassalboro on Feb. 22, 1932 and was the second child of Lillian and Wyman Closson.In her lifetime, Eunice worked at the Francis Store and Stern’s Department Store in Waterville and Fossett’s Store in Oakland. She donated her time in the Coffee Shop at the Seton Hospital with her friend, Sheila Ratte. Her favorite job, as she described it was being a “Domestic Engineer”. Her home was her pride and joy, and this was always reflected in her ability to keep everything in an orderly fashion constantly.Eunice was predeceased by her loving husband of over 50 years, Lucien; by her mother a d father; a brother, a sister; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.Eunice is survived by her sons, David of Waterville, and Daniel of Fairfield: daughter, Diana Chapman of Thomaston. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters surviving her are Madalyn Hosea of Florida, Esther Pierce of New Hampshire, and Sheila O’Leary of Massachusetts.Eunice was known for her endless helpfulness to those in need and her ever ready smile and sparkling eyes were her lifelong gift to us all.Eunice wanted those who have been at her side during this time of her passing to be remembered with gratitude, her children, friends, Joyce Bragg, Dodie Pooler, her special neighbor, Terry McKenzie-Webber and other too numerous to mention.A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville. Due to Covid 19 mask and social distancing are required and no more than 100 people in attendance.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memory shared at http://www.gallantfh.comDonation may be made to:Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter 19 Colby StreetWaterville, ME 04901

