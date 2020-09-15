SKOWHEGAN ? Gerald “Jake” Stanley Knowles, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Woodlawn Nursing Home at the age of 87, and went to join his loving wife of 50 years, Helen Virgina Corson Knowles.

He was born January 5, 1933 in Oakland, Maine, the son of Edward and Olive (Powell) Knowles.

He married the love of his life, Helen Virginia Corson on November 25, 1955 in Skowhegan, Maine.

Gerald served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After coming out of the service, he worked for Norrwock Shoe, Dexter Shoe and New Balance. After retiring from New Balance, he took excellent care of his wife, Helen, until she passed away in 2004.

He enjoyed travelling, camping and going out to eat; playing guitar and loved spending time with his family and friends at all of their gatherings.

He is survived by his two sons, Timothy Knowles and wife Cheryl; Anthony Knowles and his wife Lisa, both of Skowhegan; his daughter, Diana Smith and her husband Tom of Cornville; his grandchildren, Jason Smith and wife Sonya, Michael Smith, Joshua Smith , Ryan Knowles, Kasey Knowles, Jake Knowles and wife Megan, Kira Carey and husband Richard, Randi Beth Boyington and husband Bruce, Jacob Robitaille, and Tyler Robitaille; and several great-grandchildren; his sister-in-laws Bertha Knowles, Theo Knowles, Judy Mantor and husband Dan, Donna Parlin and husband Ricky; special people in his life, brother-in-law Junior Gooldrup, nephew Eddie Clark and wife Shirley, and several nieces and nephews.

Gerald was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Olive (Powell) Knowles; his sisters, Etta Clark and her husband Victor, Lillian Brown and husband Crosby, Violet Gooldrup; his brothers, Edward Knowles and his wife Vickie, Harvey Knowles, Donald Knowles, Joseph Knowles and Ronald Knowles; his in-laws Mary and Lawrence Miller, Victor and Linda Fanjoy.

A special thank you to sister-in-law Bertha Knowles and Woodlawn Nursing Home for taking care of Gerald in his last years.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Mount Rest Cemetery in Athens, Maine

A graveside service will be held on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Mount Rest Cemetery in Athens, Maine

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

