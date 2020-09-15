WEST GARDINER – Patrick Cullen, 57, passed away surrounded by family on September 10, 2020. He was born to Edward and June Cullen in Rockland on March 6, 1963. He married Pamela Bartlett in 1989.

Pat was a longtime resident of Johnson Street in Augusta before he and Pam made a move across the river and settled into their North Pearl Street home in 1994.

In his youth, Pat spent time in Sharpies, playing soccer, running, and engaging in a bit of harmless trouble. Pat was a lover of the outdoors, he spent a fair amount of time on Tumbledown Mountain, enjoyed a road trip to any coastal area absent a crowd, a day of shooting, a Friday night in the stands rooting for the Gardiner Tigers, years in a fishing boat with a handful of people who could get up early and stay quiet, and endless hours at camp on Three Mile Pond.

He worked at Hallowell Print for over 25 years. He was in before sunrise and out in time to spend his afternoon puttering around camp and walking one of his many beloved dogs over the years.

Pat was a fan of the “drop by”, whether it be on his motorcycle or in his truck. He came with a cup of coffee and possibly a fleece or a pair of boots he thought you could use from any of the Goodwill or lawn sale runs he and Pam would make.

Pat was a firm believer in preparedness, practicality, and yankee ingenuity. He was a fixer, a builder, and a creator. Mind you, his solutions were comprised of found items, making a Pat creation something to behold. His garage, truck, and pockets held an endless supply of twist ties, hooks, straps, and anything else with a potential purpose. He was a builder of go karts, shields, swing sets, or anything else to make a niece, nephew, or neighborhood kid smile. Pat kept a small circle, but membership included an extra hand, a crafty solution, a good laugh, and knowing there was always a bag packed with an extra layer if you got a little chilly.

Patrick was predeceased by his nephew, Jonathan Irish, sister-in-law, Linda Bartlett, and his friends Sandy, Simba, Bard, Ellie and Gracie.

He leaves behind his beloved, “Pammy”, his sister, Julie Irish and husband Paul, his brother, Brett, his nieces, Stephanie Cullen, Jennifer Woodward, Jessica Irish and husband Adam Deane, his nephews, Ryan and Cory Daniels, his mother-in-law, Donna Bartlett, his dog, Frank, and great nieces and nephews who will miss their Uncle Pat dearly.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jon Irish Memorial Scholarship fund at Gardiner

Area High School.

