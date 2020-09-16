KITTERY — The attack submarine USS Texas arrived Wednesday at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for maintenance work and system upgrades.
The Virginia-class attack submarine, whose home port is Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, has a complement of more than 130 crew members.
It completed its last deployment on Feb. 24.
It’s the fourth Navy vessel, and first submarine, to be named after the Lone Star State. Two battleships and a cruiser were previously named USS Texas.
Three active Los Angeles-class submarines are named for cities in Texas: USS Dallas, USS City of Corpus Christi and USS Houston.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Big Ten changes course, will play football this fall
-
Sports
Nuggets crash the L.A. party by bouncing Clippers
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics say they’re learning lessons, but it didn’t show in Game 1 loss to Miami
-
Sports
U.S. Open: Winged Foot still as challenging as ever
-
New England Patriots
Patriots notebook: NFL keeping an eye on air conditions in Seattle
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.