KITTERY — The attack submarine USS Texas arrived Wednesday at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for maintenance work and system upgrades.

The Virginia-class attack submarine, whose home port is Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, has a complement of more than 130 crew members.

It completed its last deployment on Feb. 24.

It’s the fourth Navy vessel, and first submarine, to be named after the Lone Star State. Two battleships and a cruiser were previously named USS Texas.

Three active Los Angeles-class submarines are named for cities in Texas: USS Dallas, USS City of Corpus Christi and USS Houston.

