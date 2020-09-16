NORTH ANSON — Members of the Regional School Unit 74 board of directors voted to adopt phase two of the soft launch at Wednesday evening’s special meeting.

The district began school on Sept. 8. The school year was delayed after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s been going very smoothly,” Superintendent Mike Tracy said about the district’s reopening. “I think it’s mirroring what the staff’s able to do. You have some frustrated parents that want their kids here every day. So do I.”

School administration also provided the board and community with updates on the beginning of school, and gave a presentation on the online classroom platforms that the district is using and the second phase of the school’s reopening plan.

The second phase runs from Oct. 13 to Dec. 22. Under this second phase:

• Kindergarten through grade five will attend Tuesday through Friday with the exception of students that are entirely learning remotely. Students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.; Mondays will remain a day for teachers to prepare, check-in with remote students and clean the facilities. Cohorts will no longer be in place for these grades when this phase goes into effect.

• Grades 6-8 will attend Tuesday through Friday, with 50% of the student population hybrid, which is the current structure. Dismissal will be at 2:30 p.m., and cohorts will meet Tuesday/Thursdays and Wednesday/Fridays. Mondays will remain a teacher prep/home learning day and cleaning day.

• Grades 9-12 will attend Monday through Friday with 50% of the student population working under hybrid model, which is the current structure. Full day dismissal will be at 2:30 p.m.

“I am grateful for the hard work done by the people around here,” Tracy said at the meeting. “We are off to a great start. Things continue to change, and I thank everyone for continuing to be patient.”

Under this new phase, the morning bus runs/arrival patterns remain the same. Afternoons will have an elementary bus run at 12:30 and middle and high school bus runs at 2:30 p.m.

Mandatory temperature checks will be discontinued under this plan. If the governor’s at-risk level for the area remains the same, the plan under the third phase is to start dismissing all students at 2:30 after the December break.

All other aspects of this plan will likely remain in effect for the remainder of the school year, unless physical distancing guidelines change, which will be evaluated at a December board meeting.

The district, like others statewide, uses Seesaw and Google Classroom platforms for online learning. SeeSaw is used for students in grades K-3 and provides a platform with icons and pictures, whereas Google Classroom is more text-oriented. All teachers have received training on how to use the platforms and have an online classroom.

“(The teachers) are working their tails off,” Tracy said. “I threw them all up in the air, I gave them new tools that they’ve never used before and I told them to build an airplane to bring those kids back to school. They’re doing it; it’s just taking some time.”

RSU 74 serves the towns of Anson, Embden, New Portland, North Anson and Solon.

This story will be updated.

