NORTH ANSON — Students in Regional School Unit 74 are slated to start in-person classes Tuesday under their hybrid model.

At Wednesday evening’s board of directors meeting, several school officials provided updates on where each building within the district stands as educators plan to welcome students back to facilities.

On Monday, Superintendent Mike Tracy sent a notice to families in the district delaying the start of the school year by a week after being notified that a student tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Tracy told the community that four tests have come back negative in addition to the one positive case. District administration did not have any numbers or estimates on how many students, if any, are quarantined.

Beginning Tuesday, students will return to facilities under a hybrid learning plan.

Concerns were raised by some board members about how the case was initially handled by administration. One board member said the notice sent Monday evening was misleading and concerned several families.

Tracy defended his decision, saying that after working alongside the chairman of the board and with the information they had available, the best decision was to close all school facilities districtwide.

At the time that administration was made aware of the COVID-19 case, Tracy said his team was not able to gather enough information to isolate and quarantine specific individuals who may have come in contact with the student. So the decision was made to shut down schools for a week.

“Right now, the guidance is to isolate and quarantine,” Tracy said. “The quicker you can isolate and quarantine, the quicker you can move to an operational capacity.”

Tracy said the process of handling a situation like this is:

1. The family contacts the district that their child has been tested for COVID-19 and their results come back positive.

2. That information goes to the school administrator and district nurse.

3. The district nurse reports directly to the state’s nurse liaison — the direct line of contact for schools to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention.

4. The district nurse reaches out to families that may have come in contact with the student who tested positive, educating them on symptoms to look for, what to do in the interim and recommending getting tested. Getting tested is not mandated.

5. Those in close contact are asked to quarantine for 14 days. Even if results from coronavirus testing come back negative, they are still expected to quarantine the entire 14 days.

“We are not trying to ostracize them from school,” Tracy said. “Students will be moving to remote learning for the duration of quarantine.”

Close contact is defined generally as someone with exposure to a confirmed case, meaning someone within 6 feet of the confirmed case for more than 15 minutes inside or outside, masked or unmasked.

“These systems work on an honor system,” Tracy said. “We are anticipating that everyone is honest with the nurse and Maine CDC. I have to operate the district on what’s known.”

According to the school’s website, the district has opted for a hybrid reopening that includes students being dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Students in kindergarten through grade 8 will be at school on a two-day per week schedule on either Tuesdays and Thursdays or Wednesdays and Fridays.

The news out of the Carrabec district comes as schools across the state this week either began opening classrooms or are preparing to in the coming weeks. State education officials last week said all 16 Maine counties still have the “green light” to potentially resume in-classroom instruction, but plan to update a color-coded assessment every two weeks.

Schools that have a green designation still have to abide by a long list of health and safety protocols to resume classroom instruction.

“After assessing potential exposure issues in collaboration with the School Department physician and CDC, the School Department chose to delay the beginning of the school year until September 8, 2020 to protect the students and staff,” Tuesday’s memo said.

Carrabec’s delay of school is the latest of a string of postponements as officials and parents in Maine and across the country grapple with the question of whether students should be returning to classrooms as well as the safety of sports and other extracurricular activities.

RSU 74 serves the towns of Anson, Embden, New Portland, North Anson and Solon.

