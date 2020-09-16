The only Waldo County Senate candidate that did not recently become a resident of the area is Chip Curry. This is just one of the important reasons that I’m supporting him. Having lived here for 25 years, he has a strong awareness of our community’s issues to build viable solutions moving forward.
As an educator, Chip has already been a proven leader in bridging communication between the classroom environment and the legislature in Augusta. He served on the Maine Legislative Taskforce on Quality Afterschool Programming, among other committees. He understands that a strong educational system is a necessary foundation for building a thriving economy and community.
Personally, I’ve chosen to live in Maine for its beautiful environment. Having lived here for 40 years, I’ve observed firsthand the changing face of Maine, as has Curry. Climate change presents real challenges for Maine in our farms, forests and fisheries. We need a Legislature willing to meet these challenges with an open mind to renewable energy sources and reducing our environmental impact. Having a knowledge of the past and an eye to the future, I believe that Chip Curry is the best candidate for this position.
Bernice Nadler
Montville
