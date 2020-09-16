The Don Campbell Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road in Brownfield.

Campbell is widely known in Nashville and the roots of country music, but his early roots are in Maine. He is a songwriter who puts on an equally great show.

He will make an inspired tribute to Dan Folgelberg for part of this special show.

Tickets cost $20.

