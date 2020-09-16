This year has included many twists and turns, and many small businesses like mine have struggled greatly. Thankfully, my business is located in Rep. Justin Fecteau’s district. He was there for me every step of the way.

My team and I knew how to safely re-open by evaluating the science and establishing reasonable accommodations, but were still hitting roadblocks. Justin listened to me, would check in often, and fought for our safe re-opening. He’s proven to me and my team members that we have a true fighter in Augusta who doesn’t just feed us lip service. He’s ready to roll up his sleeves.

Reaching out to a legislator for help was a new experience for me, and I’ve been quite impressed with Justin Fecteau. I’m encouraging Augusta to support him this November.

Gina LoMonaco

Augusta

