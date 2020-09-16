Remember Susan Collins justifying her vote against impeachment by saying Trump had learned his lesson? Doesn’t seem to have happened.

After surviving impeachment despite having tried to use taxpayer money to buy opposition research in Ukraine, he actually did use taxpayer money by staging Republican National Convention events at the White House — which your tax dollars built and still pay to maintain — and got his subordinates to violate the Hatch Act by attending those events.

Most recently he’s been urging supporters to try to vote twice, to test voting security. Voting twice is a felony, and hey, soliciting someone to commit a felony is also a crime. So much for the “law” part of “law and order” president. Maybe we need to impeach Trump again? Do you think there’s any chance Collins will change her vote this time?

Jonathan Cohen

Farmington

