WINSLOW – Anita M. Loubier, 91, loving mother, mémère, and great mémère passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2020, surrounded by her family.She was born on April 25, 1929, to Arthur Poulin and Rose (Dulac) Poulin in Saint-Georges de Beauce, Canada. She immigrated to the United States at age 15 and lived and worked in Augusta.Anita married the love of her life, Lucien Loubier, on June 23, 1956, and they eventually settled on Halifax Street in Winslow, where they remained for 57 years.Spending time with family was one of Anita’s greatest joys. She was an excellent cook, greeting most guests to her home with, “are you hungry, would you like something to eat?” There was always more than enough food at her table for unexpected guests. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting ? making countless mittens, socks, slippers, dishcloths, and coasters for family and donating many to local charities.Anita retired from C.F. Hathaway in 1991 after 25 years as a folder. She and Lucien enjoyed traveling throughout the state to many agricultural fairs and trips to Canada to visit relatives. They enjoyed going out to breakfast. Before Lucien’s death in 2019, they could be found at Eric’s Restaurant several mornings a week. She also had breakfast with her daughters on Fridays for many years.Anita was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Lucien Loubier, her parents, her brother Leandre Poulin, her sister Gisele O’Brien, and several brother and sisters-in-law.She is survived by her son, Ron (Rochelle) of Winslow, her daughters Linda (Mike) Anderson of China, Sandra (Brian) Boulet of Winslow, Gisele (Dave) Clifford of Vassalboro; grandchildren, Ryan (Heidi) Loubier, Randy (Katie) Loubier, Renee (Dave) Jones, Robyn (Dave) King, Dillon Clifford, and Jenna Clifford; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Kris, Zak, Maddie, Allie, Emmy, Narelle, Jelani and Kye, and many nieces and nephews.After Lucien passed, Anita lived out her remaining days with her daughter, Sandra, and son-in-law, Brian.Anita’s family would like to thank Peg Soucy, Erika Hall, and Beacon Hospice for their support and special angel, Betty Ouellette, for her compassionate and loving care during this past year.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers 93 Silver St Waterville, ME 04901

Guest Book