GLENBURN/CAMBRIDGE ? Ann Day Krueger, 86, passed away Sept. 13, 2020 at a Bangor healthcare facility with her son and daughter-in-law at her side. She was born August 13, 1934, in Bangor, the daughter of Robert H. and Barbara A. (Weston) Noyes.Ann attended the University of Vermont and then Glassboro State Teacher’s College, NJ where she received her degree in Education in 1956. She specialized in teaching kindergarten and special education children in Eatontown, NJ, but adored all young people and loved sharing her time with them as a substitute teacher throughout life. Ann married George Krueger on August 7, 1965, forming a timeless relationship built upon love and respect. She stopped teaching full time to pursue what was her crowning achievement: raising a family and providing a loving, stable, and safe home for them. Ann had many interests and hobbies; including raising and showing dogs that she shared with Beth, playing tennis, watching soccer, basketball, and baseball with Beth, football with Beth and Rob, making teddy bears, grooming dogs, and a love of cars and driving she and Rob shared. Throughout life, Ann remained very close to her brothers, children, and grandchildren, and never missed an opportunity to be with them. Ann’s selflessness, caring, and genuine concern for others was evident in everything she did. Her two most cherished interests were her family and animals of all kinds. She frequently adopted those animals nobody wanted and provided a caring home for them.Ann recognized the importance of her community and served as a ballot clerk, substitute teacher, and provided for those around her in need. She also served as a volunteer 4-H Leader for many years and was active in the local National Grange chapter.Ann is survived by her daughter, Beth Ann Krueger of Arizona, son, Rob Krueger and his wife Lynn of Glenburn; brothers, Warren Noyes of Madison and Bradford Noyes and his wife June of Virginia; grandchildren, Patrick Hall and his girlfriend Amber Gatchell of Shapleigh, Kristen Krueger and her fiancé Kyle Churchill of Brunswick, Brendan Hall and his wife Haley of Georgia, and Jessica Knapp and her husband Brandon from Alabama; nieces and nephews Rollin Noyes, Douglas Noyes, Allison Noyes Kevin Noyes, and Nancy Ward. In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, George; sister-in-law, Ann Noyes; niece, Gayle Noyes; and “sister” Jeanne Cuje. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Brookings-Smith, 133 Center St., Bangor with Rev. Susan Tierney officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison with Pastor Toby Curtis officiating on Sept. 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.Condolences to the family may be expressed at brookingssmith.com.Those who wish to remember Ann in a special way, may make gifts to the:American StrokeAssociationP.O. Box 417005Boston, MA 02241-7005 orvisit http://www.heart.org.

