HARTLAND – Henry Colman Parker Sr., 87, died peacefully on Sept. 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in Pittsfield. He was born on Oct. 11, 1932, in St. Albans, Maine, the son of the late Archie and Phyllis (Goundry) Parker Sr.

He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked 41 years at Irving Tanning from 1956-1997.

Henry was an avid sports fan, cheering on the New York Yankees and the New England Patriots. He enjoyed yard work, mowing, and watching the hummingbirds. He raised beef in his younger years and always kept beautiful gardens.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Ethelyn Parker; three sons, Colman Parker and wife Karen, Chris Parker, and Adam Parker; granddaughter, Tamra Jo Marcoux and husband Wade; sister, Pauline Coolen; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Archie, John, Elbridge, Ulysses, Howard and Wallace; and sisters, Arlene Jewell, Kathleen Brooks, Sarah Humphrey, Freda Wheeler, Madeline Hollister, and Iona Knight.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

