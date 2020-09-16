WATERVILLE – Mom left this world peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia. She was born in Winslow on May 30, 1934, the proud daughter of Polish immigrants, John and Agnes (Piecuch) Macaro. She attended Winslow schools before marrying our dad, Norman Tardiff, on August 18, 1951. They were together for 45 years and raised ten children before his death in 1996.A homemaker for most of her life, Mom loved to cook and was well-known for her whoopie pies, molasses cookies, chocolate peanut butter fudge, caramel corn, jams, relish and pickles. Holidays brought relatives for toutiere pie, Polish kielbasa and borscht, and cabbage rolls. Our home was always filled with tantalizing aromas. Her special recipes have been compiled into a family cookbook that we all treasure. Family and tradition were of the utmost importance to her.In March of 2003, Mom married David Donahue, one of dad’s best friends. They were apart only one night over the next 17 years. He brought her much happiness, and incredible care and support as her illness progressed.Mom loved music. She was especially fond of Irish singer, Daniel O’Donnell, and spent her last days listening to hymns sung by Alan Jackson. Prior to Parkinson’s, she and David had been known to push aside the living room furniture to create more room for dancing.Mom was predeceased by our dad; her parents; her brothers, Henry, Joseph, Leon (Dempsey), and John Macaro, her sister, Theresa Leighton, her son-in-law, Scott Bickford, her stepsons, David and Daniel Donahue; and her beloved dachshund, Duke.She is survived by her children, Steven Tardiff of California, Karen Bourque of South Portland, Susan Bickford of Benton, Michael Tardiff of Arizona, Mary Boutet of Scarborough, Lisa Shearn and husband Corey of Pennsylvania, Anne-Marie Dutil and husband Michael of Winslow, Michelle Mullen and husband Dave of New Hampshire, Andrea Squires and husband Kurt of North Carolina, Jason Tardiff and partner Taffy Witham of Sinclair, stepdaughter, Kathy Beauregard and husband Tom of Missouri, and former son-in-law, Steve Boutet of Saco.She will be missed by her grandchildren, Christopher Tardiff and wife Katie, Lauren-Nicole Tardiff, Jasmine Clayton, Matthew Bickford and wife Cara, Micah Bickford, Seth Fales, Tessa, Tanner, and Tristan Tardiff, Amanda and Anna Boutet, Tal and Cade Shearn, Ryan and Owen Dutil, Shane and Megan Mullen, Normandy and Gage Squires, and step grandchildren Phillip, Amy, Scott and Jenny Beauregard, Joshua and Matthew Donahue, Dave Donahue and wife Laura, and Devon Galvin and husband Dave.She will also be remembered by her sisters-in-law, Sister Doris Tardiff of Massachusetts, Sister Mary Anne Frederick of Indiana, Susan Macaro of Massachusetts, Sheila Audet and husband Gerry of Fairfield, and Joanne Donahue of Fairfield; as well as numerous nieces, nephews; and great-grandchildren.The family wishes to extend its heartfelt gratitude to Cindy Lancaster, who provided loving care and kindness to mom on a daily basis for the past four years, and the Hospice workers for their support and comfort over the past month, especially Angie, Sherri, and Ron, whose wonderful voice serenaded mom right up to her last day.A special thank you to Father Chris, Sister Shirley, John, and the other residents of the Mt. St. Joseph Annex, who were like family, and to the many workers who have offered support and friendship to mom and David during their time there.Above all, we wish to thank her husband, David, who was devoted to mom, always putting her needs above his own, and who could always coax a smile from her no matter how tough things were. His has been a perfect example of selfless, unconditional love.As per mom’s wishes, there will be no visiting hours or funeral service. A private burial will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers,memorial donations may be made to:Northern Light Home Care and HospiceP.O.Box 931Bangor, ME 04402 . All donations will benefit the Watervillearea community

