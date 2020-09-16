MANCHESTER – Mrs. Louise M. (Hall) Simmons, 82, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at home with her loving family at her side. She is the loving wife of James R. “Jim” Simmons with whom she shared 60 years of marriage.

She was born in Vienna, Maine, May 6, 1938 to Carl and Gladys (Foss) Hall. She graduated from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington and received a degree in Business Administration from Burdette College, Boston, Mass.

On Oct. 21, 1960, she married James Roberts Simmons Sr. of Winthrop. They were married 60 years and raised their family at their residence in Manchester.

Louise served as Town Manager of Manchester, for 17 years. She then became Town Manager of Fayette where she worked for five years and retired in 2000. She previously worked at Pine State Tobacco and Central Maine Power.

Louise took great pride in her family and loved spending time with them. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband. One of their RV trips was when they drove with friends from Maine to Alaska in 10 days. She and Jim also enjoyed listening and dancing to Steve and the Good Old Boys country music. She loved to garden, canning, crochet, knitting, paint by number and doodling.

In addition to her loving husband Jim, Louise is survived by her four children Michael R. Simmons and his fiancé Lisa Plourd of Belgrade, Kathleen L. Plourde and her companion John Spencer of West Gardiner, James R. Simmons, Jr. and his fiancé Amy Edwards of New Vineyard and Steven R. Simmons and his wife Ida of West Gardiner. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Sarah Simmons, Anthony Plourde, Stephanie Plourde, James R. “Robbie” Simmons, III, Allison Simmons, Elisabeth Simmons, Caitlyn Simmons and Roger Files; and her great-grandchildren Elena, Emaline, Ellie and Ezekiel.

A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Maine General Hospice for the love and care shown to Louise and her family.

A private family graveside service was held at Fayette Mills Cemetery. In honoring with Louise’s wishes there will be no visiting hours.

Arrangements are in the care of the Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St. Winthrop

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Louise’s memory may be made to:

Alzheimer’s Association

383 US Route One # 2 C

Scarborough, ME 04074

