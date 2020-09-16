Out of the Blue Live Stream Series will feature Samuel James at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, via Facebook Live.
A modern guitar master, James’ skill has a depth and range that seems impossible for a man with only two hands.
An award-winning songwriter, an innovative guitar player, and a Moth-featured storyteller, James brings all of this to his amazing stage show. A performance by James is part theatre concert, part stomping-on-the-porch dance party and part stand-up comedy.
James’ songwriting has been compared to Leonard Cohen’s and his guitar virtuosity to that of Jimi Hendrix.
His critically acclaimed trilogy of albums, “Songs Famed for Sorrow and Joy” (2008), “For Rosa, Maeve and Noreen” (2009), “And for the Dark Road Ahead” (2012) for Toronto’s Northern Blues label has gained James praise not only for carrying on great traditions, but for being a true innovator.
His latest album “Already Home Recordings Vol. 1” has been called a “rich narrative… fascinating… vital to our cultural dialogue.”
For more information, visit portcityblue.com.
