James’ songwriting has been compared to Leonard Cohen’s and his guitar virtuosity to that of Jimi Hendrix.

His critically acclaimed trilogy of albums, “Songs Famed for Sorrow and Joy” (2008), “For Rosa, Maeve and Noreen” (2009), “And for the Dark Road Ahead” (2012) for Toronto’s Northern Blues label has gained James praise not only for carrying on great traditions, but for being a true innovator.

His latest album “Already Home Recordings Vol. 1” has been called a “rich narrative… fascinating… vital to our cultural dialogue.”