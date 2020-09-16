Pat Colwell & The Soul Sensations will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Cadenza, 5 Depot St. in Freeport.
The band performs a powerful mix of Motown/Memphis Soul Music. This is a 100% Old School Soul Revue complete with outstanding female singers, and a full horn section.
The band covers Soul Classics from Sam and Dave, the Supremes, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, The Staple Singers and The Queen of Soul — Aretha Franklin.
Tickets cost $20.
For more information, visit cadenzafreeport.com.
