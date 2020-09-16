Political spending for our U.S. Senate election is a deluge. The candidates are from Maine, of course, but the money is mostly not. Approximately 90% comes from out-of-state, with only 10% from our fellow Mainers. Furthermore, this election is shaping up as the most expensive in our history, in excess of $40 million.

We must stop this nonsense. According to the Constitution, our senators represent us. Yet, with all that money coming from out-of-staters, we can expect that it came with reminders that “you owe me” on some legislation coming before the winning senator when in Congress.

Fortunately, there is an organization, American Promise, with a Maine chapter, leading an effort for a constitutional amendment to allow reasonable limits on campaign finance, one that can be passed by two-thirds of both houses of Congress and then by Maine and another 33 states initially (then later ratified by 38 states).

The Maine Legislature passed a resolution in 2013 in support of such a constitutional amendment. American Promise-Maine’s “Stand with Maine” effort wants the Legislature to repeat the call to limit political spending.

The question we need to ask all candidates for Congress and the Legislature: “If elected, will you advance a constitutional amendment to allow reasonable limits on money in politics?” We voters deserve to know.

 

Peter Garrett

Winslow

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles