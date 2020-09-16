The Chocolate Church Arts Center will host The Mallett Brothers Band at 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St. in Bath, as part of its CCAC Real Outdoor Concert Series.

The band performs their own brand of independent rock and roll, Americana, and country.

Though they are proud to still call Maine their home, the band’s busy tour schedule across the country since 2009 has helped them to build a dedicated fanbase across the U.S. With a style that ranges from alt-country to jam and roots rock, theirs is a musical melting pot that’s influenced equally by the singer-songwriter tradition and by harder rock, classic country and psychedelic sounds.

Tickets cost $25 in advance only.

All audience members are required to bring masks or other appropriate face coverings, which must be worn when checking in and purchasing concessions or merchandise

For tickets, or more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org, or call 207-442-8455.

