TOPSHAM — Topsham approved its first two solar farm projects Tuesday since the town adopted new rules to regulate them in July.

Augusta Road Topsham LLC is a subsidiary of SunRaise Investments and is proposing the project at 449 Augusta Road. The property is owned by Maine Gravel Services. Inc.

Kara Moody of Stantec Consulting Services, an engineering firm representing SunRaise Investments, said the company is proposing 6 Megawatt solar facility on a 19.8 acre-site that will consist of solar arrays, inverters and a fence around the arrays. There will also be a road to the site.

While the inverters and transformers at the site will produce noise, Moody said you really need to stand right next to the equipment to hear the noise.

There will be limited tree clearing and has been designed to limit the impact on natural resources, Moody said. Construction should take six months and is expected to start in March.

The project will oust the Brunswick Area Modelers club that has flown model planes on the property for nearly 40 years.

Ted Crooker, who owns the property on Augusta Road with his brother, said in March he had hoped the solar farm could go behind the area where the modelers fly, which includes a small runway, but there wasn’t enough available land.

“I think it’s a good project for that piece of property,” said abutter Ed Caron Tuesday.

The planning board Tuesday approved a second solar farm at 357 Middlesex Road at a current disc golf site.

The project consists of a 5-megawatt, ground-mounted solar electric generating facility.

Borrego Solar Systems developer Ryan Bailey said the company will sell credits for the project to Maine Health’s hospital system across the state.

Dave Albrecht, an engineer for Borrego Solar Systems, said the company owns the property that is home to Cripps Creek Disc Golf previously owned by Kurt Weaver. Albrecht confirmed that the disc golf business will be replaced with the solar project.

The project consists of two separate solar arrays that will be located on 16-acres surrounded by a 7-foot fence. Albrecht said between 300 and 400-feet of trees between the project and Middlesex Road will remain.

