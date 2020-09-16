York County remains the hotspot of COVID-19 infection in Maine, with 11 new cases reported there Wednesday among the 25 new cases statewide. The daily case numbers from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention also include one death.

The death was announced on Tuesday by Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, as being one of the seven deaths associated with an Aug. 7 wedding and reception in the Millinocket area. Six of those who died lived at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, and all of the deaths were secondary infections. None of the deaths were from direct attendees of the wedding or the reception.

Shah expressed concerns about worsening infection trends on Tuesday, especially in York County, the site of several outbreaks. The seven-day average of daily new cases has increased from 25 on Sept. 8 to 30.2 on Tuesday.

Although the number of active cases dipped from 501 on Tuesday to 496 on Wednesday, active cases overall have been trending higher, up from 423 on Sept. 8.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 4,941 cases of COVID-19 in Maine and 138 deaths.

The super-spreading event emanating from the Aug. 7 Millinocket area wedding has now sickened 176 people across the state, including a major outbreak at the York County Jail. The pastor who officiated the Aug. 7 wedding, Todd Bell, is the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford, where 10 people have contracted COVID-19, although the Maine CDC has not established an epidemiological link between the wedding and the outbreak at the Sanford church.

This story will be updated.

